Changan to enter India with an MG Hector rival - Report

Post the success of MG, various Chinese automakers are planning to expand their businesses in India, among the primary ones of which is Changan Auto. If reports are to believed, the company is preparing to enter India with an SUV that will rival the likes of MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

Changan Auto is China’s second-most popular automaker and has joint ventures with Ford, Mazda, Peugeot and Suzuki for the production of models of these respective brands. It is one of the oldest brands of China with almost 158 years of legacy, with headquarters based in Chongqing.

Changan Auto has a versatile lineup which includes sedans, SUVs, MPVs, commercial vans and electric and hybrid vehicles. The company is committed to the future of electric vehicles, so much that it has officially confirmed that it will cease production of gasoline and diesel vehicles in China by 2025 and will produce only electric vehicles from then on.

Getting to the Indian context, given the huge popularity of SUVs, Changan Auto will focus on SUVs initially. In its lineup, the most viable option is the CS75 Plus SUV that debuted at Auto China 2019. In China, this model can be purchased with a 1.5L TGDI Blue Whale TGDI petrol engine coupled to a 6-speed MT or an Asin-made 6-speed AT, or a 2.0L Blue Whale TGDI petrol engine linked to an Aisin-sourced 8-speed AT. The smaller engine produces 131 kW (178.11 PS) and 265 Nm of torque, while the bigger engine develops 171 kW (232.50 PS) and 360 Nm of torque.

The Changan CS75 Plus measures 4,670 mm/4,690 mm/4,700 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width and 1,700 mm/1,710 mm. It has a 2,710 mm wheelbase. Other Changan SUVs which do make sense for India are the CS35 and, given the recent focus on electric vehicles, the CS15EV. On a global level, Changan has been actively focusing on electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology.

Changan Auto has set up an office in New Delhi for the time being for studying various possibilities, including the decision about setting up a local manufacturing facility. If all things go well, it will initiate its Indian innings in 2022-23.