Certain 2024 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder Supercars Recalled

Lamborghini has issued a recall for 39 units of the 2024 Huracan EVO Spyder in the U.S. due to an assembly mistake.

The issue stems from a crash protection bracket being installed on the wrong side of the car during manual assembly at the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory. The problem was first reported on August 28, 2024, prompting a thorough investigation.

The recall affects vehicles manufactured between November 20, 2023, and July 26, 2024.

Lamborghini will fix the issue by reinstalling the bracket correctly at no cost to owners. Notification letters will be sent by November 15, 2024.

Following the discovery, Lamborghini temporarily halted production and retrained its assembly staff to prevent future mistakes. An additional inspection step has also been added to ensure proper assembly going forward.