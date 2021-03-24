Candy White Skoda Kushaq Spotted Sans Camo in Prague

Skoda Kushaq has just been unveiled in India. It is the first product from the brand under its India 2.0 investment plans and will go on sale in the Indian market by mid-2021. During the unveil, Skoda announced that it will be offering the Kushaq in five paint schemes – Metallic Honey Orange, Tornado Red, Candy White, Metallic Reflex Silver, and Metallic Carbon Steel. Sadly, the examples wearing Candy White and Metallic Reflex Silver paint schemes were kept away from the floors. However, the Kushaq has been recently spotted in Prague in the Candy White paint scheme without any camouflage.

The Czech manufacturer has announced that the Metallic Honey Orange and Tornado Red paint schemes will be offered in the Indian market only. Talking of the test mule spotted in Prague, it looks almost similar to the Kushaq showcased in India but with some changes. The chrome-finished door handles are replaced with body-painted ones on this test mule. Moreover, it sports a different design for the alloy wheels, which misses out on the dual-tone finish seen on the India-spec model. These changes also give a hint that it could be the mid-spec Ambition trim of the Kushaq.

As revealed by the carmaker, the Kushaq will be sold in the Indian market in three variants, namely Active, Ambition, and Style. The Kushaq will be a feature-loaded car with a long list of equipment. It will come loaded with six airbags, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, ABS with EBD, hill-hold assist, and TPMS. Interestingly, Skoda will offer the ESP as standard fitment across the range. Also, the Kushaq looks proportionate with a length of 4,221 mm, a width of 1,760 mm, and a height of 1,612 mm. It also has a class-leading wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

Powertrain options on the Kushaq comprise of 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI motors. The 1.0L TSI power plant will feature a 3-cylinder configuration with a turbocharger to push out a peak power output of 115 PS and 175 Nm. It will be available with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The bigger 1.5L TSI motor with its 4-cylinder layout is designed to produce 150 PS against 250 Nm, and it will be offered with two transmission options – 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT. Prices for the Kushaq aren’t announced yet, but they are likely to be in the range of INR 10 Lakh to INR 17 Lakh. Once launched, it will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

