Cadillac InnerSpace Autonomous Concept Introduced at CES 2022

Cadillac expanded its vision of personal autonomous future mobility with the InnerSpace concept - a dramatic, two-passenger electric and autonomous luxury vehicle.

Leveraging cutting-edge technologies designed to enhance the passenger experience along with the increased personal time enabled by fully autonomous mobility, InnerSpace grows the Cadillac Halo Concept Portfolio of vehicles envisioned to not only move passengers in a luxurious environment but enhance their well-being. The Cadillac Halo Concept Portfolio represents future possibilities with a range of personal autonomous options and advanced connected vehicle features.

The vehicle’s fully autonomous capability means they could explore more of the world around them, as well as inside the vehicle, with more personal and tailored experiences that add new dimensions to Cadillac’s signature luxury experience. AI-driven biometric input and interfaces, accessible via a large, immersive and panoramic SMD LED display, allow passengers to select from Augmented Reality Engagement, Entertainment and Wellness Recovery themes for their drive. Thanks to the Ultifi software platform, Cadillac engineers and authorized third parties will be able to innovate additional themes and features that can be added over the air.

With the Ultium Platform’s wireless battery management system, the battery modules are spread about the concept vehicle, which allowed designers to optimize the cabin for spaciousness and serenity. This design freedom also allowed for a low-profile floor, providing an extremely low, sports car-like seating position.

On the exterior, the dramatically designed InnerSpace features expansive, panoramic glass on the roof and part of the body sides for almost unimpeded views. The roof opens with the doors for more comfortable entry and egress, and the seats also pivot outward when the doors are opened, enhancing the effect.