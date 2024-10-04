BYD Set to Launch the Seal 06 GT on October 18

BYD is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated Seal 06 GT in China on October 18, following the model's debut on August 30. Reservations for the Seal 06 GT opened during the Chengdu Auto Show, with prices ranging between RMB 150,000 ($21,370) and RMB 200,000. However, specific variants are yet to be disclosed.

BYD positions the Seal 06 GT as the first rear-drive, all-electric performance hatchback aimed at younger buyers, marking its entry into the Grand Tourer (GT) segment. The car is based on the Ocean-M concept showcased at the Beijing Auto Show and is built on BYD’s cutting-edge e-Platform 3.0 Evo.

This sleek hatchback boasts a length of 4,630 mm, a width of 1,880 mm, and a height of 1,490 mm, riding on a wheelbase of 2,820 mm. Buyers will have the option of a single-motor or dual-motor setup. The dual-motor version packs serious power with front and rear motors delivering 110 kW and 200 kW respectively.

Built on an 800V silicon carbide high-voltage platform, the Seal 06 GT offers rapid charging, reaching from 30% to 80% in just 20 minutes—further enhancing its appeal as a high-performance EV.