BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV to Come With Continental Tires

BYD, one of the biggest car manufacturers in China, has approved Continental tires as original equipment for its all-electric BYD Atto 3 worldwide.

The compact SUV will come factory-fitted with 18 inch EcoContact 6 Q premium tires. These are designed for exceptionally quiet and energy-saving driving, characteristics that are especially beneficial for electric vehicles such as the Atto 3.

A special rubber compound that minimizes energy absorption while the vehicle is in motion and, in turn, reduces friction and rolling resistance has been developed for the EcoContact 6 Q. Continental’s developers have also improved the tire tread, helping to reduce rolling noise. In addition to short braking distances, the premium tire offers exceptional grip on dry and wet roads and excellent cornering stability even at high speeds.

For more than ten years now, Continental’s developers have been optimizing their tires to achieve ever lower rolling resistance, low rolling noise and long service lives – with zero compromise on safety. As a result, all tires developed by Continental not only fulfill the specific needs of electric vehicles but also help to reduce combustion engine emissions over the long term.

This strategy is bearing fruit, because in 2022, nine of the ten most successful manufacturers of electric vehicles worldwide chose Continental as their original equipment manufacturer thanks to its technological expertise.