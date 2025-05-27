Busting 7 Common Myths About Collision Repair

A car is considered the four wheeled friend of a person. From using it for business traveling to household chores, every person needs this vehicle. However, it can get messy when you face a collision. The effect of a crash is already jolting enough. But the myths related to it pile up your stress. These misconceptions lead to clouded judgment and costly mistakes. If you want reputable and quick auto body repairs, then depending on a credible smash repair in Perth service provider is perfect.

This blog post carefully discerns the truth behind these fallacies that influence the decisions of car owners. Some myths do not let owners immediately address car issues, while other misconceptions scare people out of this repair process altogether. It is critical to debunk them and build confidence in car drivers in collision repairs. Let’s move forward and see the actual truth of these mistaken beliefs.

Seven Misconceptions About Accident Repair

Like any other industry, collision repair has its fair share of misinformation. It hinders people’s confidence in the restoration process, making them neglect their precious investment. This blog busts these false notions about collision repair and aims to accurately educate the audience.

Go for the Repair Shop Your Insurance Company Suggests

Many car owners believe that it is mandatory to choose the smash repair workshop selected by their insurance company. It is completely false. The matter of picking workshops rests with you. Many insurance companies propagate this misconception. But the truth is that it can restrict your options and make you compromise on the quality of repairs. If you have a trusted workshop on your speed dial, you are free to proceed with it.

A Damaged Frame Means Your Vehicle is Totaled

This misconception scares car owners as they think that the vehicle is beyond repair. It is not true whatsoever. Modern vehicles employ a unibody frame, designed to absorb impact. It is entirely repairable as it is used for enhanced protection and structural firmness. In fact, a reputable auto body repair company uses state-of-the-art technology that restores the frame according to factory specifications. The frame may be bent due to a collision, but it can become brand new again.

Only Dealerships Can Perform Quality Repairs

Another false notion about collision repair is that only dealers can fix the damage. Although dealers are familiar with the nuances of your vehicle’s brand, independent shops can provide excellent services too. Dealerships do have specific certifications to carry out the repairs. However, many independent auto collision shops have the skills, equipment, and experience and offer outstanding repair services. Their up-to-date knowledge is perfect for quality repairs.

You should not Choose Aftermarket Parts

You might have heard that aftermarket car parts are low grade to the original ones. But if the supplier is trustworthy and the parts suit your car’s needs, they should be your go-to option. The parts from the OEM can be wallet draining and tedious to source. Moreover, many aftermarket car parts are equally good as the OEM ones, and you can easily get your hands on them. Professional collision repair workshops use the best parts to fix the vehicle.

Small Dents Do Not Need Immediate Attention

This misconception confuses car owners that superficial dents are not a big deal. As a result, vehicle owners neglect these indentations, which become a costly issue down the road. No matter what the size of a ding is, it needs your immediate attention. A dent lets the rust settle, and it penetrates deeper till it reaches the metal sheet. This negligence can cost you your time, money, and peace of mind. Always take your four wheeled friend for restoration, even with minuscule dents.

Your Insurance Covers all the Collision Damage

If you think that insurance companies cover everything for the restoration process, you are mistaken. The insurance does cover something, but not everything. The insurance policy terms disclose how much coverage will be granted by the company. You are liable to pay a deductible before the repair process begins. Even with gap insurance, you are obligated to cover the worth of your vehicle and what you owe on the loan balance.

All Crash Repair Shops Offer Equal Quality of Service

Another fabricated concept that needs to be debunked is that all collision repair shops are at the same level. The repair shops with an expert team, a portfolio of prior exceptional services, and the latest techniques are superior to a shop that uses outdated methods. Repair shops with years of experience and up-to-date tools provide a guarantee of quality services. Whereas shops that do not follow industry standards offer subpar restoration services and disappointing results.

Conclusion

Just like any other domain, the crash repair industry is also not safe from myths. Some misconceptions associated with this field can hinder car owners from making informed decisions about their precious travel investment. This blog aims to refute these false notions to provide clarity for people looking to get top tier quality services. Always research if you hear any misconceptions and make perfect decisions for your automobile.