Bugatti Tourbillon Dazzles in Shanghai and Hong Kong

Bugatti’s latest hypercar, the Tourbillon, continues its global journey, making a grand entrance in Shanghai and Hong Kong after its debut in June 2024. The hyper sports car, which marks a new chapter for Bugatti, embodies a seamless blend of heritage and innovation, making it a perfect match for these two dynamic cities.

In Shanghai, the Tourbillon stood against the city’s breathtaking skyline, with iconic landmarks like The Bund, Lujiazui, and the Oriental Pearl Tower forming a stunning backdrop. Guests at the Kingsway Apex showroom in Jing’an experienced the hypercar up close, appreciating its fusion of artistry and engineering.

In Hong Kong, the Tourbillon made an equally striking impression. Displayed alongside the Jacob & Co. Tourbillon timepiece, it was a true showcase of precision engineering and craftsmanship. The car’s presence was felt across the city's most iconic sites, from the historic Lin Fa Temple to the stunning Victoria Harbor waterfront. The blend of tradition and modernity in West Kowloon and East Coast Park Precinct further emphasized Bugatti’s vision of timeless innovation.

With its journey through Asia, the Bugatti Tourbillon continues to solidify its place as a masterpiece of performance and design, captivating enthusiasts worldwide.