Bounce Infinity E1 Electric Scooter Production Commences

Production of the Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter has commenced. The EV is being manufactured at the company's state-of-the-art facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

Commenting on this landmark occasion, Mr Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder and CEO, Bounce Infinity said, “With the roll-out of the Bounce Infinity E1 from our plant, we are thrilled that the first batch of our electric scooters will soon make its way to eagerly awaiting customers across the country. All of us are excited about the future of mobility in India, and are proud to play a part in it.”

Bounce Infinity E1 is the only scooter in India with dual options in swappable battery – Scooter with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Scooter with battery and charger. The BaaS option – the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market – pushes down the acquisition costs of the scooter substantially, by as much as 40 per cent as compared to conventional electric scooters. The Bounce Infinity E1 is also offered with a battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.

The Bounce Infinity E1 comes in five exciting colour options: Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comet Grey. The smart scooter ensures a good balance of performance, efficiency and reliability via its Brushless DC motor. The Bounce Infinity E1 houses smart and practical features like Power Mode, Reverse Mode, Cruise Control and Drag Mode. Its 2 kWh Battery (48V, IP67) is waterproof and super reliable and can power the scooter through virtually all climatic conditions, even during hot summers or wet monsoons.

With the roll-out of the E1s from the plant, Bounce Infinity is on track to fulfil its commitment to customer deliveries as announced during the launch event in December 2021 at Bengaluru.