Bold New Toyota C-HR: Concept Car for the Road

The new Toyota C-HR combines stand-out styling, an engaging drive and class-leading efficiency with a focus on European customer expectations of premium quality and sustainability. Inspired by a vision of a ‘concept car for the road’, it stays true to its heritage by taking another bold step forward.

The iconic coupe silhouette pioneered by its predecessor is further emphasised by a wider, more confident stance, enhanced by sharp character lines and a new level of sophisticated design execution.

The new Toyota C-HR has been engineered specifically for the expectations of European customers through its local design, engineering and production, exploiting innovative developments, including real-time data from drivers across the continent. Premium features such as the Toyota-first flush door handles, dynamic 64-colour interior ambient lighting and shade-less panoramic roof are part of a holistic and personalised user experience which puts the customer at the heart of the vehicle.

The new Toyota C-HR delivers driving excitement and a confident, quiet ride through innovative technologies and a comprehensive upgrade to vehicle dynamics. Its range of hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid electric powertrains use Toyota’s latest hybrid technology to deliver more power via an engaging and efficient driving experience.

The new Toyota C-HR range comprises the Hybrid 140, Hybrid 200 and Hybrid 200 AWD-i and the Plug-in Hybrid 220 variant. The Hybrid 140 features an ultra-efficient 1.8-litre engine with 140 DIN hp. For an even more thrilling driving experience, the Hybrid 200 brings power and efficiency from a 2.0-litre engine with 197 DIN hp and 190Nm torque.

A Hybrid 200 AWD-i option brings all-wheel-drive confidence to the range. A compact, high-torque electric motor-generator on the rear axle has been enhanced with more power and torque. Over a range of speeds and road conditions, it provides better traction and stability when pulling away, more precise cornering, and greater confidence when driving on slippery surfaces.

The new Toyota C-HR brings more style, performance, efficiency and choice to European customers when deliveries begin by the end of 2023, writing the next chapter in the story of a pioneer within its class and for Toyota across the world.