BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition Launched in India

BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition has been launched in India. The new powerful SUV is produced locally at the brand's plant in Chennai. The exclusive edition model will be available only in a petrol variant with a price of Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom).

Powering the BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition is a three-litre six-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology. It produces an output of 340 hp and maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 – 5,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.1 seconds. For the transmission, there's the eight-speed M Steptronic unit that offers extraordinary short shift times and fast, precise responses to every nudge of the accelerator.

BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition is equipped with 2-axle air suspension, BMW xDrive, M Sport brake callipers in Black High Gloss and 21" 752M Jet Black Alloys. It is available in striking yet elegant paint finishes including Mineral White and Carbon Black.

Customers can add sporting character to every detail with an optional M Accessories Package. This package is for the enthusiast who wants to turn heads when on the road. All accessories under this package are in carbon fibre material – M Performance Steering Wheel in and Alcantara Option, Mirror caps, Key fob in Alcantara are a few.

BMW India had announced that it will launch 10 exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Editions’ to celebrate the M sub-brand that stands for high-performance adrenaline-gushing cars. The online booking of the BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition has commenced.