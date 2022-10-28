BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition Launched in India at Rs 1.11 Crore

BMW India has launched yet another 50 Jahre M Edition in the country. This time it is the X6. The BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition has been priced at Rs 1.11 crore (ex-showroom).

Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), the BMW X6 blends agile and versatile driving dynamics with a crisply expressive design language, enduring the extrovert presence of an edgy Sports Activity Coupe (SAC). The X6 is available as an exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ in limited numbers and can be booked exclusively online.

The uniqueness of the BMW X6 comes from its modern expressive design which combines athletic and elegant coupe lines with the dynamism of a BMW X model. This vehicle is like no other, to the very last detail, the X6 offers a unique synthesis of luxury, sporting dynamics and powerful style creating an excitingly different driving experience. From the coupe-like roofline to the chiseled profile, this Sports Activity Coupe is marked by extraordinary craftsmanship and sends a message of power and prestige.

Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. The three-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 250kW/340 hp and a maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in 5.5 seconds and can attain a top speed of 250 km/h.

Cutting edge BMW Safety technologies such as six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Electric parking brake with auto hold, Hill Descent Control (HDC), side impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel ensure a safe drive at all times.