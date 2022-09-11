BMW X4 50 Jahre M Edition Launched, Prices Start at Rs 72.90 Lakh

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH, BMW India has launched an exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW X4.

Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the BMW X4 M Sport Black Edition comes in both petrol and diesel variants. The X4 is available as an exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ in limited numbers and can be booked exclusively online. Designed with a focus on dynamics, it’s tailored to suit the needs of motorsport enthusiasts.

The BMW X4 popularised the distinctive Sports Activity Coupe that embodies luxury and performance. BMW’s Sheer Driving Pleasure coupled with the sleek coupe design of the X4 offers an ultimate package. It continues to set the standard in its segment with an attractive profile with multiple technology features. Its forever bold persona makes a statement that’s impossible to forget.

The distinctive sports activity coupe design of the new BMW X4 is a guaranteed head turner. The exterior reinforces the off-road look and sportiness. Sitting proudly above the BMW Kidney Grille is the iconic M Emblem along with ‘50 Years of M’ door projector inspired by the classic ‘BMW Motorsport’ logo. Visually distinct from the conventional BMW emblem, it signals passion for racing and for the roots of the BMW M brand.

The BMW X4 30i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition has been priced at Rs 72.90 lakh and the BMW X4 30d M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition will set you back by Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom).