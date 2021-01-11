BMW Group India Registers A Decline of 17% In Year-On-Year Sales

BMW Group India have announced their retail sales data for the 2020 calendar year and the company sold a total of 9,167 vehicles. Compared to 2019, where the company sold 11,105 units of vehicles, the BMW Group saw a decline in sales by 17.45%. Out of these 9,167 units of vehicles, the largest contributor was BMW India with a total of 6,092 cars sold last year. Meanwhile, MINI sold 512 units in India in 2020. BMW Motorrad too contributed significantly to the sales figure with 2563 units of motorcycles sold throughout the year.

Speaking on the sales figures, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said,

"BMW Group India has demonstrated resilience and determination in a tough environment full of new challenges. The strength of our brands, well-structured operations along with the dedication of our employees and dealer partners drove the business to adapt quickly and perform. With improving macroeconomic indicators and consumer confidence, BMW Group India picked up momentum with remarkable efficiency and vigour. We registered strong results at the end of a very difficult year and propelled our segment share significantly in the Indian luxury car market. We are looking towards 2021 with renewed confidence and optimism."

Given the craze for SUVs these days, it is no surprise that SUVs contributed to over 50% of BMW's sales in India, the X1, X3 and the X5 being the best sellers. BMW also revealed that their flagship SUV - the X7 - witnessed strong demand in all regions. In the sedan segment, the 3-series and the 5-series continued to be strong sellers for BMW in 2020.

As for MINI India, the MINI Countryman was the company's top-seller in India, contributing to over 40% of all sales. This was followed by the Cooper hatchback and the Convertible, contributing 23% each. BMW Group's finance arm, BMW Financial Services India also helped in offering flexible financing solutions to prospective customers, thereby contributing to overall sales for the automaker.

Lastly, BMW Motorrad saw a growth in sales despite the overall slowdown in the industry. BMW Motarrad sold a total of 2563 units last year, thus registering a growth of 6.66% when compared to 2403 units sold in 2019. Incidentally, it was actually the BS6 G 310 R and G 310 GS that contributed to over 80% of all sales, thanks to a much needed update and slashed prices. BMW's premium range of motorcycles was led by the BMW R 1250 GS and the GSA, BMW F 750 and 850 GS as well as the BMW S 1000 RR.

