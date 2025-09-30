BMW Recalls Nearly 2 Lakh Cars in the US Over Fire Risk

BMW has announced a massive recall affecting 196,000 vehicles in the U.S. and over 1.3 lakh in Germany due to a faulty starter motor that could pose a fire risk. The recall was confirmed by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which has warned owners not to park their cars inside garages or near buildings until repairs are carried out.

The Issue

The problem stems from the engine starter relay, which can corrode when exposed to moisture. This corrosion may lead to overheating or even short circuits. While it may initially prevent the car from starting, in severe cases the defect could trigger fires—even hours after the vehicle was last used.

BMW’s internal checks, along with customer complaints, revealed that water intrusion in starter motors produced between 2015 and 2021 was the root cause.

Affected Models

In the U.S., the recall includes:

BMW 330i (2019–2021)

BMW Z4 (2019–2022)

BMW 530i, X3, X4 (2020–2022)

BMW 430i, 430i Convertible (2021–2022)

BMW 230i (2022)

Toyota Supra (2020–2022), which shares parts with the BMW Z4.

In Germany, several models including the 1 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, X3, X5, X7, and Z4 are on the list.

The Fix

BMW has urged owners to park vehicles outdoors until repairs are complete. Recall notices will be sent out from November 14, 2025, with free starter motor replacements offered. In some cases, a new battery may also be installed.

Owners can check their vehicle’s recall status by entering their VIN on NHTSA.gov/recalls. Repairs will be carried out by authorized BMW dealers worldwide.

