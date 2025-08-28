BMW Crosses 3 Million Electric Vehicle Sales Milestone

The BMW Group has reached a major milestone by delivering its three millionth electrified vehicle — a BMW 3 Series plug-in hybrid built at the Munich plant. This achievement reflects the brand’s strong push in electric and hybrid mobility, driven by growing demand worldwide.

In the first half of 2025, BMW recorded a sharp rise in sales of both fully electric models and plug-in hybrids. Europe continues to lead the charge, accounting for over 60% of global electrified deliveries, with the region’s EV share now exceeding 40% of total BMW sales. Plug-in hybrids, in particular, have shown strong momentum compared to last year.

Just last month, BMW celebrated the sale of its 1.5 millionth fully electric car, a MINI Countryman EV delivered in Portugal. Since the launch of the BMW i3, the company’s 1.5 million EVs delivered could stretch nearly 6,500 km — the distance from Munich to New York.

Currently, BMW offers 15+ fully electric models across its brands, along with 10+ plug-in hybrids. The lineup includes the updated BMW iX, which boasts a range of over 700 km (WLTP), showcasing the brand’s commitment to long-range e-mobility.

The milestone underlines BMW’s long-term strategy focused on electric, digital, and circular mobility. As a pioneer in e-mobility with roots stretching back over 50 years, BMW continues to shape the premium EV landscape with a balance of performance, innovation, and sustainability.