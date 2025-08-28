BMW Crosses 3 Million Electric Vehicle Sales Milestone

28/08/2025 - 10:22 | ,  ,   | IAB Team

The BMW Group has reached a major milestone by delivering its three millionth electrified vehicle — a BMW 3 Series plug-in hybrid built at the Munich plant. This achievement reflects the brand’s strong push in electric and hybrid mobility, driven by growing demand worldwide.

3 Millionth Bmw Ev

In the first half of 2025, BMW recorded a sharp rise in sales of both fully electric models and plug-in hybrids. Europe continues to lead the charge, accounting for over 60% of global electrified deliveries, with the region’s EV share now exceeding 40% of total BMW sales. Plug-in hybrids, in particular, have shown strong momentum compared to last year.

Just last month, BMW celebrated the sale of its 1.5 millionth fully electric car, a MINI Countryman EV delivered in Portugal. Since the launch of the BMW i3, the company’s 1.5 million EVs delivered could stretch nearly 6,500 km — the distance from Munich to New York.

Also read: BMW Celebrates 50 Years of 3 Series with Limited ‘50 Jahre’ Editions

Currently, BMW offers 15+ fully electric models across its brands, along with 10+ plug-in hybrids. The lineup includes the updated BMW iX, which boasts a range of over 700 km (WLTP), showcasing the brand’s commitment to long-range e-mobility.

The milestone underlines BMW’s long-term strategy focused on electric, digital, and circular mobility. As a pioneer in e-mobility with roots stretching back over 50 years, BMW continues to shape the premium EV landscape with a balance of performance, innovation, and sustainability.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest