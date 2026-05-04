BMW M440i Convertible Arrives in India: Inline-Six Power Meets Open-Top Thrill

BMW has finally brought the M440i Convertible to India, priced at ₹1.09 crore (ex-showroom).

Based on the 4 Series, this drop-top carries BMW’s bold design language with its oversized kidney grille, sleek LED headlamps and clean rear profile with wraparound taillights. The staggered 19-inch alloy wheels add to its planted, rear-biased stance.

The fabric soft top is quick too—it folds down in just 18 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h, making it perfect for spontaneous open-air drives.

Step inside and it’s a familiar modern BMW cockpit, with a curved display housing a 14.9-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital cluster. The cabin blends sport and comfort with a flat-bottom steering wheel, powered seats, head-up display and a Harman Kardon sound system.

The real highlight, though, is under the hood. A silky 3.0-litre inline-six turbo-petrol pushes out 369 BHP and 500 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic and xDrive AWD. The result? 0-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds.

This isn’t just a convertible—it’s a proper driver’s machine with the wind in your hair.