BMW iX1 LWB Gets Fresh Colour & Upholstery Updates in India

BMW India has refreshed its popular electric SAV, the BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, with a new exterior colour and premium upholstery options. The locally produced model is now open for bookings across all BMW dealerships.

The standout update is the addition of Night Dusk Blue metallic, a deep and sophisticated shade that enhances the iX1’s bold presence. With this, the EV is now offered in four colours: Night Dusk Blue, Carbon Black, Mineral White, and Skyscraper Grey.

Inside, the cabin receives a luxe upgrade with new Veganza Smoke White + Atlas Grey Dual-Tone and Veganza Castanea upholstery choices. Made from sustainably sourced vegan leather, these options feature an intricate 3D stitching pattern that boosts the premium feel. BMW has also extended its signature “Cocooning Effect” across the cabin, flowing the upholstery colour into the door panels, dashboard, and even the speaker mesh for a seamless, immersive environment.

The BMW iX1 continues to dominate the Indian luxury EV segment, becoming the brand’s highest-selling electric model within a year of launch. With added features like Surround View Camera earlier and now refreshed colour and upholstery options, BMW India is clearly aligning the iX1 LWB with evolving market preferences.