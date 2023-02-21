BMW Individual Special Paint Colours Available With BMW XM

BMW has announced that it will be offering the BMW XM with a new range of colour options that fall under the BMW Individual category.

The brand's first electrified high-performance automobile will be available in new body colors, including the variants BMW Individual Urban Green, BMW Individual Petrol Mica metallic, BMW Individual Anglesey Green metallic and BMW Individual Sepia metallic, enhance the extravagant charisma of the BMW XM with a particularly individual touch.

The BMW Individual special paint finishes, which are as exclusive as they are expressive, emphasize the design language for the exterior of the BMW XM, which is characterized by generous surfaces, dynamically flowing lines and sharp edges.

All BMW Individual special paint finishes are applied in a separate manufacturing process with an increased proportion of manual work. A particularly precise surface treatment and a careful finish ensure that they are characterized by impressive color depth and maximum brilliance.