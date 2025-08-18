BMW India to Hike Prices by Up to 3% from September 2025

BMW India has announced that prices across its portfolio will rise by up to 3%, effective 1 September 2025. The move comes in line with rising input costs and is set to impact both locally produced models and completely built-up units (CBUs).

The brand’s locally assembled lineup includes popular offerings such as the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series and 5 Series Long Wheelbase, flagship 7 Series, as well as SUVs like the X1, X3, X5, X7, performance-focused M340i, and the all-electric iX1 Long Wheelbase.

In addition, BMW retails a wide range of CBUs in India, including the electric i4, i5, i7 and i7 M70, along with the iX SUV. The lineup also covers performance icons like the M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M4 CS, M5, M8 Competition Coupe, Z4 M40i, and the XM plug-in hybrid SUV.

For buyers concerned about the upcoming price adjustment, BMW India Financial Services continues to offer tailored solutions. Through BMW Smart Finance, customers can access flexible financial options such as attractive monthly instalments, reduced interest rates on select models, assured buy-back schemes, and end-of-term flexibility.

Despite the upcoming hike, BMW India remains focused on offering value through its premium cars, electrified mobility solutions, and finance programs designed to ease ownership. With this revision, the brand is preparing its portfolio for the next phase of market demand while maintaining its strong position in the Indian luxury car segment.