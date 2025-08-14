BMW G74 Could be Munich’s Answer to the Defender and G-Class

BMW is gearing up to enter the hardcore luxury off-road SUV arena with the all-new G74, a flagship seven-seater designed to challenge the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Production will begin in 2029 at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in the US, alongside the X5, X6, and X7.

Unlike the X5 with its optional off-road package, the G74 is built from the ground up for serious off-road performance. Expect rugged styling blended with BMW’s Neue Klasse design DNA, plus higher ground clearance, long-travel suspension, and impressive approach, departure, and breakover angles. Inside, it will seat up to seven in a lavishly finished cabin that surpasses BMW’s current SUV lineup.

Underpinned by a heavily reworked CLAR platform, the G74 will likely feature air suspension, advanced 4WD, up to three locking differentials, and four-wheel steering. While initially planned with internal combustion power, BMW is exploring a range-extender hybrid and possibly a fully electric version to meet evolving global demands.

If approved, the electric variant would take on rivals like the Rivian R1S and BYD Yangwang U8, while the hybrid could be aimed at markets such as China, where range-extenders are in high demand. BMW is also considering innovative hub motor technology for extreme off-road agility.

