BMW India Strengthens its Network, Opens New Dealership in Vizag

BMW India continues to strengthen its network in the country. The German brand has opened a new dealership in Vizag.

BMW India announced the opening of KUN Exclusive’s new dealership in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. The dealership offers immersive sales and service brand experience along with access to BMW Premium Selection (BPS) – the used car division of BMW Group India. Located at 45-56-1/3 NH5 Road, Near Port Hospital, Narsimhanagar, Vizag, Andhra Pradesh – 530024, the dealership is headed by Mr. Gautham Gudigopuram, Dealer Principal, KUN Exclusive.

The new ‘Fully Fledged’ facility enables the dealer to provide comprehensive sales and service solutions to customers and optimises built-up and operational costs for the dealer. Customers can choose their favourite vehicle from the entire BMW product range.

The new facility is strategically located in Vizag and comprises of vehicle display section, office space and a fully equipped workshop with two mechanical bays. The latest range of BMW Lifestyle Collection is showcased for automotive enthusiasts.

The facility also has installed a 24 kw DC Charger for charging of BEV Vehicles in its parking area. An interactive Emotional Virtual Experience (EVE) along with a car configurator helps customers to evaluate and select their dream car as per their choice. The customer lounge offers a relaxed ambience for customers to enjoy a cup of the finest coffee and discuss various aspects of owning a BMW vehicle with sales consultants.