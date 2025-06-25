BMW India Launches Monsoon Service Campaign Nationwide

BMW Group India has rolled out its Monsoon Service campaign across authorised dealerships from 15 June to 30 November 2025, aimed at prepping vehicles for India’s challenging rainy season. The initiative will be available at all BMW and MINI workshops nationwide.

The campaign offers complimentary vehicle checks, including wiper inspections, fluid levels, headlight alignment, horn function tests, weather strip and sunroof seal evaluations, underbody checks, and condition-based servicing. EVs and plug-in hybrids also undergo charging system and high-voltage component inspections.

All services are handled by certified BMW/MINI technicians, with prior appointments encouraged. Customers can also update their contact details for exclusive offers and promotions from dealerships.

Cars older than five years qualify for added benefits under the BMW Joy Rewards program, while customers can also shop from a range of official BMW accessories to enhance vehicle aesthetics.