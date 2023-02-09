BMW i7 to be Showcased at India Art Fair in New Delhi

BMW is going to showcase the first-ever BMW i7 at the latest edition of the India Art Fair that is scheduled to take place from 9 – 12 February 2023 at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi. It is the leading platform showcasing modern and contemporary art from India and South Asia.

As the ‘Presenting Partner’ of the India Art Fair, BMW Group India has supported the evolution and exposure of modern Indian art and artists since 2012. Through this year’s collaboration, BMW India will exhibit the first-ever fully electric BMW i7 sedan, showcase its second ‘The Future is Born of Art Commission’ and host the BMW Art Talk on the theme ‘Raw and Radical’.

The first-ever BMW i7 is a true all-electric luxury sedan that clearly demonstrates how an exclusive driving experience can be combined with an unwavering commitment to sustainability. The i7 offers all-electric innovation, visionary design, and powerful driving dynamics so that you can make a striking impression everywhere you go. Built for the luminaries with next-level style and substance, it is undeniably alluring from the inside out.

‘The Future is Born of Art’ is an initiative by BMW India and India Art Fair which aims to propel emerging Indian artists and further BMW Group’s commitment to promote art, sustainability and innovation. BMW India will showcase its second commission based on the theme ‘Forwardism’ on the new BMW X7.