BMW F 450 GS India Launch Expected Soon – Bookings Begin

BMW has unveiled the production-spec F 450 GS at EICMA 2025 for the European market, and its India debut is expected soon, likely at India Bike Week 2025. Several BMW dealers have already begun unofficial bookings, with a token amount of ₹50,000.

The new F 450 GS will be offered in four variants – Basic, Exclusive, Sport, and GS Trophy. While all versions share the same core hardware, they differ in features and electronic rider aids. The Basic trim offers three riding modes – Rain, Road, and Enduro – while the other variants get an additional Enduro Pro mode. A bi-directional quickshifter is standard on all but the Basic variant, where it is optional.

Feature highlights include a 6.5-inch TFT display, full LED lighting, heated grips, and Bluetooth connectivity. Electronic assists such as cornering ABS, traction control, and dynamic brake control are standard. The GS Trophy variant also gains adjustable suspension, optional tubeless spoke wheels, and BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch.

Powering the bike is an all-new 420cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine with a distinctive 135-degree firing order. It delivers 48 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm, paired with either a six-speed manual or semi-automatic transmission.