BMW Celebrates 50 Years of 3 Series with Limited ‘50 Jahre’ Editions

BMW India has rolled out special ‘50 Jahre’ Editions of the 3 Series Long Wheelbase (330Li M Sport) and the M340i, commemorating 50 years of the legendary 3 Series. Both models are locally produced at BMW’s Chennai plant, with just 50 units each available exclusively via the BMW Online Shop.

Priced at ₹64 lakh for the 330Li M Sport and ₹76.9 lakh for the M340i (ex-showroom), these limited editions come loaded with exclusive design touches and performance upgrades.

BMW 330Li M Sport ‘50 Jahre’ Edition

The long-wheelbase 330Li gets sporty styling cues with M High-Gloss Shadowline elements, a blacked-out grille, diffuser, and tailpipes. Inside, it features carbon fibre trim, BMW’s Head-up Display, and Augmented View navigation. A laser-engraved ‘1/50’ badge on the B-pillar highlights its exclusivity. Powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 258 hp and 400 Nm, it sprints from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds.

BMW M340i ‘50 Jahre’ Edition

India’s fastest locally built ICE car gets even sharper with bespoke ‘50 Jahre’ badging, blacked-out trims, 19-inch Jet Black alloys, and M Performance accessories. Inside, it offers sport seats with Vernasca leather, a BMW Curved Display, and M-specific details including a red-centre marked steering wheel. Under the hood, the 3.0-litre straight-six turbo petrol engine delivers 374 hp and 500 Nm, achieving 0-100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds. BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive, M Sport differential, and adaptive suspension make it an enthusiast’s delight.

With only 100 units in total, these ‘50 Jahre’ Editions fuse exclusivity, performance, and design flair—marking a milestone for BMW’s most iconic model line in India.