BMW Brings Digital Art Into Vehicles for Enhanced Driving Experience

On the occasion of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), BMW will present its Digital Art Mode and will be the first to bring digital art into vehicles. Internationally renowned Chinese multimedia artist Cao Fei created the Digital Art Mode in the year of the 50th anniversary of BMW Cultural Engagement. Held in Las Vegas from January 5‑8, 2022, CES will be the first event to showcase the Digital Art Mode inside a BMW iX M60.

The Digital Art Mode is part of the all-new My Modes: Their unique moments enhance BMW’s driving experience by creating a synergy of the vehicle’s functions and its interior design. Depending on the driving situation and the overall mood, a holistic user experience featuring both a functional and an emotional level can be created at the touch of a button or via voice control. To that end, drive control and steering control, mood lighting and sound as well as the color scheme and graphics of the BMW Curved Display are precisely synchronized.

The novel Digital Art Mode offers an additional option for drivers to personalize their driving experience according to their preferences and interests and enjoy culture in their mobile day-to-day lives. The Digital Art Mode is the result of an intensive collaborative process of BMW Group Design and the Chinese multimedia artist Cao Fei, whose art creates fascinating and sensual, immersive moments.

For the very first time, the Digital Art Mode can be experienced in the new BMW iX M60 at this year’s CES. The feature will be made available for other BMW series vehicles in 2022. Selected models will be available with the Digital Art Mode as a customized optional feature configurated directly ex work, while others can be retrofitted via remote software upgrades integrated into the user interface.

The artwork to be presented on the BMW Curved Display and created by Cao Fei, speaks of the continuous change of a globalized and interconnected world and is named “Quantum Garden”. Galaxies of visual spaces filled with dots, light beams and nebulae constantly moving towards and away from each other at varying speeds while growing and shrinking again and again. They express the mostly invisible but continuous links connecting people, groups and systems that affect each other even over great distances and, in doing so, also modify their surroundings.