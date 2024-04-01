BMW 5 Series Claims the Title of World Luxury Car 2024

More dynamic than ever, brimming with digital innovations, with a spacious interior exuding a premium feel and – in the shape of the BMW i5, with a fully electric drivetrain for the first time, the new BMW 5 Series reinforces its claim to leadership in the premium executive class.

For the members of the World Car Awards expert jury, it was the standout new arrival among the field of luxury vehicles which celebrated their debuts in the world’s car markets over the past 12 months. The international panel of experts therefore handed the BMW 5 Series the crown of World Luxury Car 2024. The results were announced at the start of the New York International Auto Show 2024.

The success of the BMW 5 Series was underpinned by assessments carried out during extensive test drives by the around 100 car journalists from 30 countries that made up the jury. These ratings were then recorded in detail by the World Car Awards organisers.

The BMW 5 Series fended off competition from a field of 13 new luxury vehicles, winning over the jury not only with the majestic power delivery from its portfolio of electrified combustion engines as well as the electric drive system, but also with its high comfort levels over long-distance journeys and numerous digital innovations.

“We are very pleased to receive this prestigious award. The verdict of the international jury shows that our strong-character products with their typical BMW qualities convince and inspire demanding target groups all over the world,” said Bernd Körber, Senior Vice President BMW Brand and Product Management, Connected Company.