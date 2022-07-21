BMW 5 Series ‘50 Jahre M Edition' Launched; Quickest Car in its Segment

BMW has launched an exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW 5 Series in India. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the exclusive edition comes in a petrol variant – the BMW 530i M Sport.

The exterior of the BMW 5 Series ‘50 Jahre M Edition' is headlined by the immense presence and exquisite sporting style with large, clean and tautly drawn surfaces. Sitting proudly above the BMW Kidney Grille is the iconic M Emblem along with ‘50 Years of M’ door projector inspired by the classic ‘BMW Motorsport’ logo. The M emblem adorns the front and rear logo as well as the wheel hub caps.

Interior of the BMW 5 Series blends contemporary elegance with driver-focused cockpit design. It provides the ideal environment for driving pleasure and a comfortable ride over long distances. Sports Seats with leather covers, seat belts with stitching in M colours, sports leather steering wheel and specific trim strips augment the sporty feel. Ergonomically optimised Lumbar Support enables vertical and lateral seat adjustment for a relaxed journey. The centre console’s unique design is underscored by BMW Individual interior trim finishers in Piano Black finish and black ceramic surround for controls.

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds, with best-in-class acceleration figures. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 530i generates maximum output of 252 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.1 seconds.

The BMW 5 Series ‘50 Jahre M Edition' has been launched at Rs 67.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in limited numbers only, this bespoke model can be booked exclusively online from today onwards.