BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Launched; Prices Start From INR 51.90 Lakh

BMW has launched the 3-Series Gran Limousine in India with prices starting from INR 51.50 lakh and going up to INR 53.90 lakh, ex-showroom. BMW is offering the option of both a petrol and diesel engine with the 3 Series Gran Limousine. It is available in three variants - 330Li Luxury Line, 320Ld Luxury Line and the 330Li M Sport 'First Edition'. The prices are introductory and the First Edition is only available for a limited launch period. The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is essentially a long-wheelbase version of the standard 3 Series sedan. India is the first right-hand drive market to get this long-wheelbase 3 Series.

BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine Variants Price (ex-showroom) 330Ld Luxury Line INR 52.50 lakh 320Li Luxury Line INR 51.50 lakh 330Li M Sport First Edition INR 53.90 lakh

BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine - Exterior

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is essentially 110mm longer than the standard sedan, all of it being added to the wheelbase to liberate more space for the rear seats. There are however no other styling changes on this version of the 3 Series over the regular sedan. From the exterior, it is only the rear doors that have grown in length. The M Sport variant additionally gets a different design for the bumper and gloss black trim additions. It also rides on larger 18-inch wheels whereas the Luxury Line variants ride on smaller 18-inch wheels. BMW is offering four exterior colour options – Carbon Black, Cashmere Silver, Melbourne Red and Mineral White.

BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine - Interior and Features

Just like the exterior, there are no major changes on the interiors either other than new color schemes. The dashboard design and the equipment list remain identical to that of the standard 3 Series. However, you do get 43mm of extra legroom at the rear and the longer doors also improve ingress and egress. The rear seats have also been improved with better cushioning and bolstering.

Some of the standout features would include an 8.8-inch touchscreen with BMW’s iDrive infotainment system, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, interior mood lighting, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and more. The First Edition model additionally gets a head-up display and gesture control.

BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine - Powertrain Options

Under the hood, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine shares its engines with the standard 3 Series in India. It is powered by either a 258hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 190hp, 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. Both engines come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. BMW claims a 0-100kph time of 6.2sec for the petrol and 7.6sec for the diesel. The 3 Series Gran Limousine sits between the 3 Series and 5 Series in India.

BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine - Rivals

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in about INR 8.9 lakh more expensive than the standard 3-Series. Although notably more expensive than the standard 3, it must be noted that it is the only long-wheelbase sedan in this class. Just as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the only long-wheelbase sedan in its class and it is best selling sedan in that segment, BMW would hope for a similar fate for the 3 Series Gran Limousine as well. The BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine will rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, Volvo S60 and the Jaguar XE in India and a long wheelbase version could give it a competitive advantage over its rivals.

