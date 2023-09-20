Biofuel Trucks Help DHL Reduce Formula 1 Cargo Carbon Emissions

DHL and Formula 1 have announced that the new fleet of trucks running on biofuel reduced carbon emissions by an average of 83%1 compared to diesel-driven trucks. These trucks made their debut at the European leg of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Across the nine European rounds, the new 18 trucks were powered by HVO100 drop-in fuel (hydrotreated vegetable oil) and travelled over 10,600 km, transporting an average of 300 tons of freight per race. These trucks were vital in delivering the events in Europe, which concluded with the FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA 2023 in Monza last month.

The Formula 1 and DHL partnership is using the latest technologies and new ways of working to ensure the delivery of events in a more sustainable manner. The use of biofuel will continue into 2024 and beyond, with the data from this summer providing invaluable insight as Formula 1 and DHL explore further opportunities and sustainable innovations as Formula 1 moves towards being Net Zero by 2030.

The biofuel-driven trucks maintain the same level of performance in terms of load capacity and travel distance as their diesel counterparts, and all trucks in the DHL fleet are equipped with GPS to monitor fuel consumption and optimize more efficient routes.