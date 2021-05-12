This Modified Datsun Go Plus Is The Best Iteration of The Entry-level MPV

Launched in 2015, Go Plus was the second vehicle to be launched in India by Datsun brand. It has been one of the most affordable 7-seater MPVs you can buy in the country and has been a fairly successful model for the brand. In 2019, the Go Plus received a CVT automatic gearbox option and a year later, Datsun updated the engines to meet BS-VI emission norms. If you are in the market for a 7-seat MPV, but can’t stretch the budget much, then the GO Plus is a decent offering. Today, we have with us a modified Datsun Go Plus that looks considerably more attractive than the stock version.

The picture of this modified Datsun Go Plus has been uploaded by automotive_crazer._ on Instagram. The front-end of the MPV gets projector headlights with BMW style LED rings and a smoked out effect. The chrome garnish around the grille has been blacked out. The stock bumper has been replaced with an all-new unit which looks more aggressive with its bold lines and also has a splitter attached to it.

Over to the side, the ORVMs have been blacked out and new window visors have been added. The whole vehicle sits much lower than stock and its OEM-spec 14-inch wheels have been binned for a set of diamond-cut multi-spoke black alloys shod with low-profile tyres. Though the rear of this Go Plus is not visible, we can make out the roof spoiler and expect the taillights to be fitted with LED units and a new bumper. Overall, this is a very sleek modification with the drop in the ride height accentuating the Go Plus’ long body.

Prices of the Datsun Go Plus start from INR 4.26 lakh* for the D trim, going up to Rs 7 lakh* for the T(O) CVT top variant. It is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 77 PS and 104 Nm of peak power and torque figures. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a CVT unit.