Bentley Motors Begins New Chapter in India with Skoda VW

Bentley Motors is set to strengthen its presence in India by launching a new operational phase under a strategic alliance with ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL). Effective July 1, 2025, SAVWIPL will serve as the official importer for Bentley in India, handling the brand’s sales, marketing, and aftersales operations.

A dedicated division, Bentley India, will be created within SAVWIPL to manage the brand’s strategy and retail expansion. Abbey Thomas has been appointed as Brand Director for Bentley India to lead this new initiative.

As part of its renewed commitment to India’s growing ultra-luxury market, Bentley India plans to establish dealerships in Bengaluru and Mumbai, followed by New Delhi. These showrooms will offer the marque’s legendary blend of performance, craftsmanship, and British luxury.

Bentley has been part of India’s high-end automotive space for over 20 years, catering to a niche clientele seeking unmatched luxury and exclusivity. This new operational framework under SAVWIPL signals a focused approach to growth, aligning Bentley more closely with India’s expanding ultra-high-net-worth customer base.

With the launch of Bentley India, the brand gears up for deeper market penetration and an elevated ownership experience tailored for the Indian elite.