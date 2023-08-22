Bentley Celebrates 20 Years of Continental GT With One-of-One Model

Bentley Motors brought the 20th birthday celebrations of its now-iconic Continental GT to a close with the reveal and immediate sale of a one-of-one Continental GT Speed, with a specification inspired by that of the very first production Continental GT from 2003. The muse for the project – VIN20001, the first GT off the Crewe production line – was displayed alongside the 2023 version at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, also celebrating its 20th birthday and an ongoing part of Monterey Car Week.

Having redefined the Bentley brand for the 21st century when it was launched in 2003, catalysing a ten-fold increase in sales, the Continental GT continues to be the benchmark for modern, luxury grand tourers. The first production car – the most important modern car in Bentley’s rejuvenated Heritage Collection – was finished in Cypress Green paint, with an interior of Saddle leather upholstery and Burr Walnut veneer. The bespoke 2023 Continental GT Speed displays a specially commissioned interior inspired by that of its illustrious forbear.

While Saddle leather and Burr Walnut veneer feature in both cabins, the third-generation model features subtle enhancements of the original model’s theme. The rich Saddle colour is complemented by an accent hide in ‘Special Green’, with contrast stitching in the same shade throughout. The fascia and waist rails feature two different veneer finishes – open pore Dark Burr Walnut over high gloss Dark Burr Walnut – separated by a painted pinstripe in Cypress, connecting the interior with the exterior.

An extensive list of features includes the Blackline, Touring and Styling Specifications – together bringing polished black exterior brightware, a suite of technical enhancements and a carbon fibre front splitter, side skirts, diffuser and subtle boot lip spoiler respectively. Self-levelling Mulliner wheel badges finished the 22” Sports Wheels in unique Dark Grey Satin.

The interior features Naim for Bentley audio and the Bentley Rotating Display, while the personalised treadplates read, ’20 years of the Continental GT by Bentley Mulliner’. Outline representations of the 2003 and 2023 Continental GTs feature on the fascia, centre console and outer sill. This celebratory one-of-one car has already been sold, was handed to its new owner at The Quail, and represents the highlight of four months of activities and events to celebrate this milestone in Bentley’s history.