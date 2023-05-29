Bentley Appoints Robin Page as New Director of Design

Bentley Motors has announced the appointment of Robin Page as the new Director of Design, commencing 1 September 2023.

Page has over 30 years’ experience in automotive design, most recently holding a number of roles in the Volvo Car Group. This included Volvo Head of Global Design and UX where he was instrumental in creating the design language for Volvo’s electric future.

Before his time at Volvo, Page was Head of Interior Design for Bentley between 2001 and 2013, where achievements included the interior design for the iconic first-generation Continental GT, the pinnacle of luxury, Bentley Mulsanne, and the State Limousine for the Royal Monarch.