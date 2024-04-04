Believe Us, This is a JDM-spec Toyota Corolla From Underneath!

Would you believe us if we told you that underneath this old, vintage-looking car is a JDM-spec Toyota Corolla? Well, we aren't bluffing. Read on to know more.

There are few as intriguing transformations as the Mitsuoka Ryugi. A vehicle that defies categorization, it's a Japanese Domestic Market (JDM)-spec Toyota Corolla masquerading as a British classic sedan, challenging perceptions and captivating enthusiasts worldwide.

The story of the Ryugi begins with Mitsuoka, a company known for its unconventional approach to automotive design. Having previously turned heads with their Honda Civic turned Dodge Challenger impersonator, Mitsuoka once again pushes boundaries by giving the humble Toyota Corolla a British flair.

Introduced in 2014, the Ryugi has recently received a subtle update, maintaining its distinctive exterior while incorporating additional features. Its unusual facade evokes memories of British icons like the Rover P5 and Jaguar Mark II, infusing a sense of nostalgia into the modern automotive landscape.

Beneath the Ryugi's vintage-inspired exterior lies the platform of a previous-generation JDM-spec Corolla (E160), still in production as the Corolla Axio sedan and Corolla Fielder wagon. Despite the introduction of the latest E210 generation in 2018, Mitsuoka's choice to stick with the E160 platform speaks to its enduring appeal and versatility.

Available in sedan and wagon variants, the Ryugi offers both front- and all-wheel-drive configurations, paired with a choice of transmission options including a five-speed manual and a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Powering the Ryugi is a 1.5-liter gasoline engine, offered in standalone or hybrid configurations, delivering a balance of performance and efficiency.

While the exterior undergoes a radical transformation, the interior remains largely unchanged from the standard Corolla, with minimal customization aside from branding touches like Mitsuoka badges and embroidered logos. This juxtaposition of flamboyant exterior and familiar interior adds to the Ryugi's enigmatic charm.

Despite its unconventional design, or perhaps because of it, the Mitsuoka Ryugi has garnered a dedicated following among automotive enthusiasts. It represents more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of individuality, a celebration of automotive heritage, and a testament to Mitsuoka's unwavering commitment to innovation.

Source