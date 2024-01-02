Behind Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan is the 2024 Hyundai Creta

Hyundai has announced that it is now accepting bookings for the 2024 Hyundai Creta. And for this news, the company has shared a few images revealing some details of the upcoming car.

We can clearly see that in one of the images is Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan behind whom is the 2024 Hyundai Creta. The latest iteration of Kia Seltos' sister will feature a totally revamped front end with a new grill and LED DRLs that are more squarish. The headlights are placed below the DRLs and by the image, we expect the car to have a much better-looking front fascia than the outgoing model.

In the other picture, we have one of the most successful and popular Bollywood actresses, Deepika Padukone. She is posing with the 2024 Hyundai Creta and we can see the rear end of the vehicle. The squarish design from the front LED DRLs have been carried over to the LED tail lights. There is also a connecting LED bar. And to be honest, this looks very refreshing.

We also get a look at the inside of the 2024 Hyundai Creta in the last image. There is a similar steering that we have already experienced in other Hyundai cars like the latest Verna. The instrument cluster is fully digital and there is ambient lighting for the premium touch.

Overall, the 2024 Hyundai Creta looks very promising so far and is a big step up from its previous iteration. It will be available in 7 variants and 6 single-tone and 1 dual-tone colour options. Those who are interested can make their reservations either by visiting an authorised Hyundai dealership or online by paying a sum of Rs 25,000.