Auto Expo 2023: Schaeffler India to Present Wide Range of Car Parts

Schaeffler India Limited will be showcasing its wide product portfolio from its Automotive Aftermarket division at Auto Expo 2023. The company is all set to showcase local solutions engineered and manufactured as per global quality standards offering reliability and efficiency, backed by a strong distribution and supply chain network.

The automotive aftermarket division is responsible for the spare parts’ business of Schaeffler India and delivers innovative repair solutions meeting the highest quality standards. The three brands – LuK, INA and FAG – offer clutch release systems, engine and transmission applications, as well as chassis applications. Additionally, a wide range of lubricants and other consumable products under Schaeffler TruPower brand will be showcased.

Debasish Satpathy, President – Automotive Aftermarket, Schaeffler India said, “We are excited to participate in the upcoming Auto Expo Components 2023. Today, the Automotive Aftermarket division has close to 1,800+ SKUs in our portfolio with a strong presence in around 125 cities across India. Moreover, the Schaeffler TruPower product line, which has been initiated and executed completely in India, now has a strong market presence and availability across the network, supporting the business. Auto Expo gives us a platform to exhibit our tailor-made solutions for aftermarket, which is a continuously growing segment and has been a prominent part of Schaeffler India’s portfolio. We plan to enhance our presence by further adding to this portfolio in 2023 to have a deeper presence across the network.”

The transition in the mobility segment must be supported with innovative aftermarket products that are tailor-made for India. Schaeffler is making a decisive contribution here and has established itself as a key development and execution partner in the field of automotive aftermarket.