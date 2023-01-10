Auto Expo 2023: PRAVAIG to Present India's 1st Electric Military Utility Vehicle

PRAVAIG, Bengaluru-based Indian electric vehicle manufacturer will be participating in the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 scheduled from January 13th to January 18th, 2023. The company will be showcasing India’s first electric Military Utility Vehicle VEER.

The Pravaig pavilion has been designed with a military camouflage theme, to give visitors a peek at VEER in its operating environment. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience VEER firsthand and learn more about its cutting-edge features and capabilities to handle the toughest terrains.

In addition to VEER, PRAVAIG will also be displaying its deep tech-enabled mobility including - cell cases from its previous experiments, Devialet (French audio systems, making its debut in automotive with Pravaig), carbon fiber bonnet (a part of the only 100% carbon fiber e-SUV), 6-axis robotic arms, and some of the most advanced suspension systems.

PRAVAIG launched its first made-in-India electric SUVs, the DEFY and the VEER on 25th November 2022 in New Delhi. The DEFY (pre-production-model) is the powerful long-range civilian edition and the VEER is the off-roading military version combining extraordinary power with an exceptional range in vehicles that are safer and lighter than most EVs. The deliveries are scheduled to begin Diwali 2023 onwards.