Auto Expo 2023: Ashok Leyland Showcases 6 New Products

Ashok Leyland has showcased seven advanced mobility solutions at the Auto Expo 2023. The Company which has been a forerunner in introducing cutting-edge technologies, demonstrated its futuristic vehicle range, powered by electric and hydrogen options.

The products showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 are:

1. Battery Electric Vehicle

2. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

3. Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle

4. Liquefied Natural Gas Vehicle

5. Intercity CNG Bus

6. A mini-passenger bus

Auto Expo has been a significant draw and a platform for automobile enthusiasts as well as auto manufacturers. A forum for technology exchange, the event features a significant quality of recent R&D in the industry.

With 75 years of experience in India, a pan-India service network with 24x7 support, and in-house development capabilities, Ashok Leyland plans to expand product lines and expand its presence in the fast-increasing alternate fuel segment.