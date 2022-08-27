Audi to Enter Formula 1 in 2026

Audi's recent announcement wasn't about a launch or unveiling of a new car but its entry into Formula 1 racing. The company has stated in a press release that from 2026, it will compete in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with a specially developed power unit.

Audi announced its entry at a press conference at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

From 2026, the electric power output for the power units, consisting of an electric motor, battery, control electronics, and a combustion engine, will increase sharply compared to today’s Formula 1 drive systems. The electric motor will then be nearly as powerful as the combustion engine, which has an output of about 400 kW (544 hp). The highly efficient 1.6-liter turbo engines run on advanced sustainable fuel – also a prerequisite for Audi’s entry into the series.

Globally recognized, highly emotional, and technologically advanced – that’s how Formula 1 has met Audi’s exact requirements. The series holds races in all relevant markets of the brand. As a spectacular platform for the most demanding electrified racing cars in the world, it is of particular interest to car manufacturers.

Audi will announce a decision on which team they will be lining up with in 2026 by the end of this year.