Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition Launched in India Ahead of Festive Season

Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition has been launched in India for the festive season. It represents a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and exclusivity. This limited-edition model is certain to be loved by Audi enthusiasts and delivers an unparalleled driving experience. Priced at INR 8,157,000 (Ex-showroom), the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition will be offered in two colors - District Green and Mythos Black with limited units on offer.

The Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is equipped with state-of-the-art Matrix LED headlights with laser light technology. This advanced lighting system not only provides exceptional visibility but also adds a touch of sophistication to the front fascia of the car. The Black Styling Package Plus adds an extra layer of elegance and exclusivity to the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition. With black accents on the grille and window trim, this package enhances the overall aesthetic appeal.

The eye-catching red brake calipers not only provide a visual highlight but also contribute to the S5 Sportback’s high-performance credentials. Customers can enjoy enhanced comfort and support with specially designed sports seats, with pneumatic adjustments for side bolsters. In addition, the lumbar support with massage function ensures a good combination of thrill and comfort.

The interior of the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition exudes luxury and style with its fine Nappa leather upholstery in the striking Magma red color. The premium leather elevates the cabin's ambiance, making every journey refined and memorable one. Carbon fiber inlays in the interior emphasize the sporty character and reinforce the brand's commitment to cutting-edge materials and design.