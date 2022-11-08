Audi Q5 Special Edition Launched in India at Rs 67.05 Lakh

Audi Q5 Special Edition has been launched in India. The newest model of the SUV is available in 2 colours and has been priced at Rs 67.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Audi Q5 special edition features equipment enhancements including a new black styling package with mirror housing and Audi logos in black, roof rails in black and the 5 spoke V style graphite gray diamond cut alloy wheels.

In addition, an Audi Genuine Accessories kit is also offered at a special price for the Audi Q5 special edition. The Audi Q5 special edition comes in two exclusive exterior colors: District Green and Ibis White.

Commenting on the new introduction, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The Audi Q5 is a volume seller and we are happy to introduce a special edition for our customers. The Audi Q5 special edition will be available in limited units and is being offered in two new shades in addition to a host of styling enhancements. With quattro all-wheel drive and a feature-rich package, the Audi Q5 will continue to stand-out in the segment.”

The Audi Q5 Premium Plus variant costs Rs 60.50 lakh whereas the Technology trim will set you back by Rs 66.21 lakh and the special edition carries a price tag of Rs 67.05 lakh (ex-showroom).