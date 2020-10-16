Audi Q2 launched in India, prices start from INR 34.99 lakh

16/10/2020 - 14:00 | ,  ,  ,   | Utkarsh
  • https://www.facebook.com

The has finally been launched in India. The smallest SUV in the company’s product catalogue for the Indian market is now available at a starting price of INR 34.99 lakh*.

Audi Q2 Front Left
The Audi Q2 is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder TFSI engine that produces190 hp and 320 Nm.

Audi India is offering the Q2 in a total of 5 variants - Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II and Technology. The top-end model has been priced at INR 48.89 lakh*. Following are the variant-wise pricing of the new Audi Q2:

Audi Q2
VariantPrice*
PremiumINR 34.99 lakh
Premium PlusINR 40.89 lakh
Premium Plus IINR 44.64 lakh
Premium Plus IIINR 45.15 lakh
TechnologyINR 48.89 lakh

Commenting on the launch of the Audi Q2, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:

The Audi Q2 is a car we are beyond thrilled to introduce to our India line-up. We've listened to customer demand and brought in the fantastic, yet practical Audi Q2 in the run-up to the festive season. The characterful design, plush interior and long list of features are just one part of the appeal. Having driven it extensively, I can vouch that the Audi Q2 is a thrilling drive. The 190hp, 2.0-TFSI engine, Progressive Steering and Quattro make every drive an exciting one.

Audi Q2 Key Features

  • 2.0L four-cylinder TFSI engine with 190 hp and 320 Nm
  • 7-speed S-Tronic Dual-Clutch Transmission
  • Quattro Permanent all-wheel-drive system
  • Strong Singleframe grill
  • Eye-catching low roof design
  • Audi Virtual Cockpit screens
  • LED Ambient lighting
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

2020 Audi Q2 Front Left
The Q2 is the smallest SUV in Audi India's product line-up.

Also Read: Audi Q8 Celebration launched, is the most affordable Q8 in India

Audi India is offering an introductory offer with the new Q2. Named as the ‘Peace of Mind’, this scheme provides a 5-year comprehensive service package with an extended warranty and roadside assistance. The company believes that this new introductory offer will enhance the ease of ownership of the new Q2.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Audi updates and the latest four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom

Audi Q2 - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest