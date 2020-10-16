Audi Q2 launched in India, prices start from INR 34.99 lakh

The Audi Q2 has finally been launched in India. The smallest SUV in the company’s product catalogue for the Indian market is now available at a starting price of INR 34.99 lakh*.

Audi India is offering the Q2 in a total of 5 variants - Standard, Premium, Premium Plus I, Premium Plus II and Technology. The top-end model has been priced at INR 48.89 lakh*. Following are the variant-wise pricing of the new Audi Q2:

Audi Q2 Variant Price* Premium INR 34.99 lakh Premium Plus INR 40.89 lakh Premium Plus I INR 44.64 lakh Premium Plus II INR 45.15 lakh Technology INR 48.89 lakh

Commenting on the launch of the Audi Q2, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said:

The Audi Q2 is a car we are beyond thrilled to introduce to our India line-up. We've listened to customer demand and brought in the fantastic, yet practical Audi Q2 in the run-up to the festive season. The characterful design, plush interior and long list of features are just one part of the appeal. Having driven it extensively, I can vouch that the Audi Q2 is a thrilling drive. The 190hp, 2.0-TFSI engine, Progressive Steering and Quattro make every drive an exciting one.

Audi Q2 Key Features

2.0L four-cylinder TFSI engine with 190 hp and 320 Nm

7-speed S-Tronic Dual-Clutch Transmission

Quattro Permanent all-wheel-drive system

Strong Singleframe grill

Eye-catching low roof design

Audi Virtual Cockpit screens

LED Ambient lighting

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Audi India is offering an introductory offer with the new Q2. Named as the ‘Peace of Mind’, this scheme provides a 5-year comprehensive service package with an extended warranty and roadside assistance. The company believes that this new introductory offer will enhance the ease of ownership of the new Q2.

*Ex-showroom