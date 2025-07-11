Audi Launches Dash Cam in India for ₹68,000 with QHD Clarity and Smart Security

Audi India has introduced the Audi Dash Cam, a high-tech in-car surveillance system, priced at ₹68,000. Compatible with all Audi models, the system can be retrofitted on existing vehicles or installed at the time of delivery for new customers.

Engineered to meet Audi’s exacting safety and durability standards, the dash cam offers QHD video quality, event-triggered recording, and smart battery protection, all controllable via a dedicated mobile app for Android and iOS.

Beyond typical on-road recording, the system features advanced parking mode, which activates when it detects motion or impact while the car is stationary. This helps capture vital evidence during hit-and-runs or acts of vandalism, providing valuable support in insurance claims or fraud protection.

Key highlights include:

Event Mode & Park Mode for dynamic and stationary incident recording

Seamless app integration for viewing and managing footage

Internal SD card storage for secure video saving

Surveillance and real-time documentation to protect against staged accidents

The Audi Dash Cam is now available across all Audi India dealerships, giving both new and existing Audi owners a solid upgrade in vehicle protection.