Audi India Inaugurates Audi Approved Plus Facility in Indore

Audi India has inaugurated a new pre-owned car facility, Audi Approved: plus in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The facility is located at MR 11 Kataria Complex, Ring Road, Near Metro Wholesale, Dewas Naka, Indore-452010, Madhya Pradesh. The inauguration marks the opening of Audi India’s 20th Audi Approved: plus facility in India.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “We are very happy with the opening of our 20th Audi Approved: plus facility in India. Indore is an important market for our brand and has great growth potential. With Audi Approved: plus Indore we will address the growing demand for our cars in the pre-owned luxury car market and surrounding regions. Audi Approved: plus has grown by 73% in the first nine months of 2022 and we are confident of continued growth in the coming months.”

Every pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at Audi Approved: plus showrooms undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks, thorough multiple-level quality checks, and a full on-road test to ensure customers’ peace of mind while buying the car. Under the Audi Approved: plus programme, Audi India offers 24x7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase. Additionally, customers can also avail easy financing and insurance benefits through the programme.

Mr. Gaurav Anand, Dealer Principal, Audi Indore said, “We are delighted to inaugurate our new Audi Approved: plus facility in Indore – a showroom that will provide the best retail experience. The demand for pre-owned luxury cars has been rising in Indore and neighboring regions, and we anticipate an exciting response from customers. We are enthralled and look forward to serving our customers.”