Audi India Announces the Launch of the New Audi Q7

Audi has announced the launch of the iconic Audi Q7 in India. Delivering the perfect amalgamation of performance, style, comfort, and driveability, the new Audi Q7 is powered by a dynamic 3.0 litre V6 TFSI engine. The large SUV features a new design of Audi’s ‘Q’ family and offers superb dynamics and excellent comfort, in addition to its superior spaciousness and versatility.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “There is no better way to start the year than launching a car that has been an absolute favorite in India. The Audi Q7 has been an icon of our Q-range for several years and we are confident that the latest model will be as successful with its new look and upgraded features. The Audi Q7’s versatile performance, both on and off the road, is a key trait that makes it stand apart from all others.”

Mr. Dhillon further added, “The year 2022 will see the launch of high volume models, in addition to some top-end products. With a diverse product portfolio, we are looking forward to a strong sales performance during the year 2022. There is a lot to look forward to and today is just the beginning of another fantastic year for Audi India.”

The new Audi Q7 has been introduced in two variants - Premium Plus and Technology. The former has been priced at INR 79.99 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the latter carries a sticker price of INR 88.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

As for the after-sales benefits, the new Audi Q7 come with a standard 2-year warranty that can be extended up to 7 years. Apart from that, the SUV also has a 5-year RSA that can be stretched up to 10 years. Audi India is also offering multiple service plans that can be purchased up to 7 years of ownership.