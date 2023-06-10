Audi Brussels Produces 200,000 Units of Q8 e-tron Models

Audi Brussels has been producing the Audi Q8 e-tron and the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron, the Audi Group’s top electric SUV model, since December 2022. The Brussels plant celebrates the production of 200,000 all-electric Audi models. The anniversary car is an Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron in Soneira Red, which is almost ready for delivery to European customers.

Audi Brussels has produced the Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron – the brand with the four rings top electric SUV model – since December 2022. Audi’s first fully electric model, the Audi e-tron, previously rolled off its production line. The Brussels plant is the world’s first CO2 neutral large-scale production facility in the premium segment to be certified by independent experts.

With the largest photovoltaic site in the Brussels region, covering 107,000 square meters, the Audi plant saves around 1,881 tons of CO2. It produces around 9,000 megawatt hours of electricity from renewable energies annually – enough to charge 90,000 Audi Q8 e-trons.

In the second half of 2023, Audi Brussels will assemble the Audi Q4 e-tron in addition to production in Zwickau, Germany.