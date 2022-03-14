Audi Becomes World's 1st Car-maker to Bring Virtual Reality Entertainment

Audi is the first automobile manufacturer in the world to bring virtual-reality entertainment from holoride into series production. Beginning this summer, back seat passengers can put on virtual reality glasses (VR glasses) and immerse themselves in various media formats such as games, films and interactive content. The main attraction: The virtual content adapts to the driving movements of the car in real time.

From June 2022, Audi models with the latest upgrade of the modular infotainment toolkit (MIB 3) will be holoride-capable. The new technology will be introduced at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in the United States. Visitors there will be able to experience holoride in a moving vehicle.

In the future, passengers will be able to use the time on the way from point A to point B for a thrilling game experience. From June 2022, passengers in the back seat of an Audi will experience films, video games and interactive content much more realistically using VR glasses. A car ride will become a multimodal gaming event.

From June, select models that roll off the line with the third generation modular infotainment toolkit (MIB 3) and the latest software cluster will be holoride-capable. Concretely, this means: Audi A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Audi Q5, Q7, Q8, Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron GT quattro. From June, the Audi models mentioned will be ready for holoride in the entire European market, as well as in Canada, the United States, Japan and China.

Behind holoride there is a technology that adapts virtual content to the car’s driving movements in real time: For example, if the car is taking a right turn, the spaceship in the imaginary world will also fly to the right. If the car accelerates, the spaceship speeds up too.