Audi Announces Pan-India Roadshow for the New Audi Q3

Audi has announced a pan-India roadshow for the new Audi Q3. The company will showcase a German-spec car at 29 dealerships across the country. The Audi Q3 roadshow is slated to commence in September.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "We are extremely excited and are gearing up to launch the new Audi Q3 in India. Ahead of deliveries, we want to give customers a closer look of the new Audi Q3. I am sure prospective customers, brand enthusiasts, and Audi Q3 lovers are going to be as excited to see the new Audi Q3, as we are to showcase it."

The roadshows will be held at Audi India dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi/NCR, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Karnal, Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mumbai, Pune, Rajkot, Raipur, Surat, Udaipur and Vizag etc.